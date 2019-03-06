UK police blow up parcel device sent to Scottish university

LONDON (Reuters) - Police blew up a device sent to a Scottish university on Wednesday while officers investigated another package sent to a campus more than 400 miles away, a day after parcel bombs were sent to major transport hubs in London.

Emergency responders are seen outside Glasgow University, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, March 6, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. Lilli Schlossbach/via REUTERS

Scottish police said they had carried out a controlled explosion on a package sent to the University of Glasgow and were now working with police in London as they try to find out who sent three small parcel bombs to two airports and London’s busiest train station on Tuesday.

To the east of London, officers said they had called for the bomb squad after a suspicious package was sent to the University of Essex, prompting them to evacuate some buildings and put a cordon in place.

The parcels arrived one day after small parcel bombs were sent to London’s Heathrow and City Airport, and Waterloo station. They did not injure anyone and services continued at all three hubs.

“Police Scotland is liaising with the Metropolitan Police in relation to their investigation into packages received in London yesterday,” Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said.

“It is too early to say whether there is a link.”

Dean Haydon, Britain’s senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism policing, told reporters earlier on Wednesday that the London devices were small and not intended to kill but would have required specialist knowledge to build. There has been no claim of responsibility.

“At the moment there is nothing to indicate motivation, sender, ideology,” Haydon said.

They were posted from the Republic of Ireland, according to a senior European government source, and Ireland’s police service is also helping the investigation.

The United Kingdom is on its second-highest level of terrorism alert, with security services seeing an attack by international terrorists as “highly likely”.

In 2017, five attacks in London and Manchester killed a total of 36 people. However, the risk of Northern Ireland-related terrorism in mainland Britain was graded as “moderate”, meaning an attack was viewed as possible but not likely.

Conflict over the British-ruled province of Northern Ireland claimed thousands of lives from the late 1960s until the Good Friday peace agreement in 1998, mostly in Northern Ireland but also in mainland Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

Small groups opposed to the Good Friday Agreement have remained active since.