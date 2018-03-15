FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 11:31 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

UK police investigating another suspicious package at parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London police said they were investigating a suspicious package at the British parliament where one woman was being assessed as a precaution.

“We were called ... to a suspicious package delivered to an office at the Palace of Westminster,” a Metropolitan police spokeswoman said.

“Specialist officers are on scene and the package is being assessed.... A woman is being assessed as a precaution.”

Several suspicious parcels have been posted to Muslim lawmakers’ parliamentary offices in recent days. They were later found to be non-hazardous.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

