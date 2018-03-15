UK police investigating another suspicious package at parliament

LONDON (Reuters) - London police said they were investigating a suspicious package at the British parliament where one woman was being assessed as a precaution.

“We were called ... to a suspicious package delivered to an office at the Palace of Westminster,” a Metropolitan police spokeswoman said.

“Specialist officers are on scene and the package is being assessed.... A woman is being assessed as a precaution.”

Several suspicious parcels have been posted to Muslim lawmakers’ parliamentary offices in recent days. They were later found to be non-hazardous.