LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they were investigating the cause of a “minor explosion” at Southgate underground station in north London and were advising people to avoid the area.

London Transport staff stand at the scene after several people were injured after a small explosion at Southgate Underground station in north London, Britain June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“Enquires are ongoing to establish the cause of a reported minor explosion,” the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. “We are not aware of any serious injury.”