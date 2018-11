A police officer speaks to a member of the public close to the Houses of Parliament, as police investigate a suspicious package, in central London, Britain November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said that a security incident in central London which had closed some exits of Westminster tube station and roads near Britain’s parliament on Monday had concluded.

“The police incident in Whitehall Westminster has now concluded and roads in the area are being reopened,” police said on Twitter.