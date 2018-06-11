FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 11, 2018 / 1:44 PM / 2 days ago

UK police search landfill site for Manchester Arena bomber's suitcase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Police investigating the 2017 suicide bomb attack on Manchester Arena which killed 22 people said on Monday they were searching for a suitcase in a landfill site in Bury, northern England, as part of their inquiries.

“Officers are currently carrying out a follow-up search at a landfill site in Bury in relation to the ongoing investigation into the arena attack,” a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said.

The spokeswoman said the search in Bury, 8 miles north of Manchester, was in connection with a blue suitcase that the bomber was pictured wheeling on the day of the attack.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.