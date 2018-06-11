UK police search landfill site for Manchester Arena bomber's suitcase

LONDON (Reuters) - Police investigating the 2017 suicide bomb attack on Manchester Arena which killed 22 people said on Monday they were searching for a suitcase in a landfill site in Bury, northern England, as part of their inquiries.

“Officers are currently carrying out a follow-up search at a landfill site in Bury in relation to the ongoing investigation into the arena attack,” a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said.

The spokeswoman said the search in Bury, 8 miles north of Manchester, was in connection with a blue suitcase that the bomber was pictured wheeling on the day of the attack.