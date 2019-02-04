UK police arrest 33 men in child sex abuse investigation

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British police have arrested 33 men as part of an investigation into historical child sex abuse allegations involving one woman, a police force in northern England said on Monday.

The men were arrested after the woman alleged that she was sexually abused as a child between 2002 and 2005 in Halifax town in the West Yorkshire area, local police said.

All of the men were interviewed and released under investigation, according to West Yorkshire police.

“Protecting and safeguarding children is a top priority ... this operation forms part of West Yorkshire Police’s ongoing commitment to investigating both current and non-recent sexual offences against children,” Detective Inspector Laura Nield said.

“Tackling child abuse is not something the police can do alone, and we continue to work closely with local authorities, charities and other organizations to support victims and bring offenders to justice,” she said in a statement.

West Yorkshire police last month arrested 55 men in a separate investigation into historical child sex abuse allegations involving seven women in the region.