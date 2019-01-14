UK police arrest 55 men in child sex abuse investigation

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British police have arrested 55 men as part of an investigation into historical child sex abuse allegations involving seven women, a police force in northern England said on Monday.

The men were arrested after the women alleged that they were sexually abused as children between 2002 and 2009 in two towns in West Yorkshire, Dewsbury and Batley, local police said.

All of the men were interviewed and released under investigation, according to West Yorkshire police.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation is an abhorrent and heinous crime and one which affects some of the most vulnerable people in our society,” Detective Inspector Ian Thornes, who is leading the investigation, said in a statement.

“Tackling child abuse is not something that any one agency can do in isolation; we work closely with local authorities, other organizations and charities to support victims, bring the perpetrators to justice and make our communities safer.”