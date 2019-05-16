Commodities
May 16, 2019 / 12:28 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Varo Energy asked to 'collaborate' in biodiesel probe

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European refiner Varo Energy, owned by the world’s biggest independent oil trader Vitol, U.S. private equity firm Carlyle and Dutch firm Reggeborgh Invest, has been asked to collaborate with a probe into British biodiesel group Greenergy.

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office said on Thursday it had opened a joint investigation with Dutch authorities into aspects of biodiesel trading at Greenergy and third parties.

“Varo has indeed been asked to collaborate in an ongoing investigation. As a matter of policy, Varo always cooperates fully with the relevant authorities in any jurisdiction in which it operates,” a Varo spokeswoman said when asked about the probe.

Reporting by Julia Payne, writing by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below