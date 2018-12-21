Stowaways threaten crew on cargo ship off UK coast

LONDON (Reuters) - Stowaways on an Italian cargo ship threatened crew members as the vessel sailed close to the coast of southeast England on Friday and British special forces were reported to have been flown to the area.

The Sun newspaper said a group of around 25 British navy special forces personnel were ready to storm the vessel, the Grande Tema.

Earlier, four stowaways threatened crew on the vessel, a spokesman for the boat’s operator, Grimaldi Lines, said.

Police said they did not think the incident in the Thames Estuary was piracy or terrorism related.

“We have received no reports that anyone has been harmed and don’t believe they are at risk. We are not currently treating this as either a hostage, piracy or terror-related incident,” Essex Police said.

Police said they first attended the incident at 0900 GMT on Friday and were still trying to resolve the situation.

The BBC said the boat was sailing in circles off the coast near the town of Margate and its crew locked themselves in the vessel’s bridge for safety.

Sky News said the stowaways were believed to have boarded the ship in Nigeria and had demanded to be taken to the English coast, threatening the crew with iron bars.