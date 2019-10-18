Factbox: One in 185 a slave: snapshot of today's trade in humans

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Tens of millions of people are estimated to be trapped in modern slavery - more than ever before - as poverty, conflict and climate change fuel a growing global trade in people.

Victims are trafficked for profit and coerced into all manner of work, be it prostitution, forced labor, begging, crime, domestic servitude, forced marriage or organ mining.

Human trafficking is one of the world’s fastest growing criminal enterprises, according to the United Nations, which has set a goal of ending forced labor and modern slavery by 2030.

Hard and reliable statistics are hard to come by when it comes to the illicit market in people, but here are eight key facts and figures collated by international organizations as the European Union (EU) marks Anti-Trafficking Day on Oct. 18.

Sources: International Labour Organization, Walk Free Foundation