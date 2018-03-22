Britain's top suppliers flout landmark anti-slavery law

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain is failing to live up to its promise to lead the world in ending modern slavery as nearly half of the government’s biggest suppliers are flouting a landmark anti-slavery law, analysts said on Thursday.

Only 58 percent of the government’s 100 top suppliers last year met a British legal requirement to outline their actions to combat forced labor within their supply chains, said a study by business consultancies Sancroft and Tussell.

“Amidst growing scrutiny of public procurement, the public needs to be confident that the largest suppliers to government adhere to the highest standards of compliance with legislation on modern slavery,” said Gus Tugendhat, founder of Tussell.

A spokeswoman for Britain’s cabinet office was not immediately available to comment.

At least 13,000 people across Britain are estimated by the government to be victims of modern slavery - trapped in forced labor, sexual exploitation and domestic servitude - but police say the true figure is likely to be in the tens of thousands.

Considered a leader in the global anti-slavery movement, Britain passed the 2015 Modern Slavery Act to crack down on traffickers and protect people at risk of being enslaved.

The law requires firms with a turnover of at least 36 million pounds to produce an annual statement showing what they have done to ensure their operations are not tainted by slavery.

More than half of the government’s biggest 100 suppliers - representing public contracts worth 27.5 billion pounds - work in construction and real estate, where the risk of modern slavery is particularly high, according to the research.

The study analyzed a dozen sectors from education and energy to health and telecoms but did not name individual companies.

“We will only be successful in fighting slavery at home and around the world if we walk our own talk and lead by example,” John Morrison, chief executive of Britain’s Institute for Human Rights and Business (IHRB), a think tank, said.

“Given that public procurement is a big part of our economy, now is the time for business and government to act,” Morrison told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by email.

Only about two-thirds of some 11,000 firms in Britain required to comply with the law have issued statements so far, says the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre, a pressure group.

There are no penalties for companies that fail to do so - and they can meet requirements by stating they are doing nothing to spot or curb the threat of slavery, campaigners say.