No incursion by Spanish during Gibraltar incident: UK PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - There was no incursion by Spanish naval forces during an incident near Gibraltar at the weekend, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

Gibraltar said that a Spanish warship tried to order commercial shipping to leave anchorages in British waters near Gibraltar on Sunday but was challenged by the British navy and sailed away.

“There was no incursion on this occasion. We are certain of our sovereignty over the whole of Gibraltar, including British -Gibraltar territory waters, and any incursions are a violation of sovereignty, but not a threat to it ,” the spokesman said.