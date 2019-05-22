UK to pursue every step to secure future of British Steel's operations

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will work to secure the future of British Steel’s operations over the next weeks and it would have been unlawful to provide a loan to the firm, business minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday after the company was forced into liquidation.

“I have been advised that it would be unlawful to provide a guarantee or loan on the terms of any proposals that the company or any other party has made,” said Clark.

“In the days and weeks ahead, I will be working ... to pursue remorselessly every possible step to secure the future of the valuable operations in sites at Scunthorpe, Skinningrove and on Teesside,” he said.