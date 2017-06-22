FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pound hits session highs after BoE's Forbes rate-hike remarks
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 22, 2017 / 7:45 PM / 4 months ago

Pound hits session highs after BoE's Forbes rate-hike remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British Pound Sterling and U.S. Dollar notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sterling touched session highs against the dollar and euro in late Thursday U.S. trading after comments from Bank of England policy-maker Kristin Forbes who said “‘lift-off’ of UK interest rates should not be delayed any longer” in a speech to the London School of Business.

At 3:31 p.m. (1931 GMT), the pound hit $1.2685 GBP= before moving to $1.2676, up 0.08 percent on the day, while the euro fell to 87.89 pence EURGBP= before bouncing up to 87.92 pence, down 0.2 percent from late on Wednesday, Reuters data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.