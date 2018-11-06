Business News
November 6, 2018 / 9:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Sterling rises after report EU to compromise on Irish border Brexit proposal

1 Min Read

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON(Reuters) - Sterling rose a quarter of a percent on Tuesday as hopes grew for a Brexit deal breakthrough, encouraging investors to buy the British currency with the struggling dollar also fueling gains.

The European Union is preparing to back a compromise proposal on the Irish border to resolve the last major hurdle in Brexit negotiations, the Times of London reported on Monday. [nFWN1XG155]

The British currency rose to a two-week high of $1.3085 GBP=D3 in early London trading. Against the euro EURGBP=D3 the pound rose 0.1 percent to 87.25 pence, close to a five-month high of 87.23 pence hit on Oct. 10.

Hopes of a deal have lifted the pound in recent days with the British currency rising 3 percent versus the dollar this month.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Tom Finn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
