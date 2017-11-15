FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trade sterling like emerging market currency, say investors
Sections
Featured
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Venezuela
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Investment 2018 Outlook
November 15, 2017 / 5:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trade sterling like emerging market currency, say investors

Jemima Kelly

3 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound should be traded like the currency of an emerging-market country, money managers at the 2018 Reuters Global Investment Summit said on Wednesday, because of uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

UK pound coins plunge into water in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. Picture taken October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Portfolio managers told the summit that high levels of political risk, a hefty current account deficit, and high levels of debt made Britain appear more like an developing economy than an advanced one, and trading its currency should therefore reflect that.

“If you look at sterling though an emerging-market (EM) prism it’s a screaming sell,” said Paul McNamara, an investment director at GAM, a fund management firm which manages 184 billion Swiss francs ($186 billion) in assets globally.

“If you take an EM-style analysis to the UK, it looks pretty horrible.”

Sterling has fallen almost 13 percent on a trade-weighted basis GBP= since Britain voted in June 2016 to leave the European Union, and is not expected to recover while uncertainty remains over what kind of divorce deal emerges.

As well as keeping the currency under pressure, that political uncertainty has made sterling vulnerable to bouts of volatility, mainly on worries that Britain could opt for a “hard” Brexit in which it loses any kind of preferential access to Europe’s single market.

“What we tend to do is if sterling volatility starts to pick up ... is we reduce sterling exposure. And when the volatility calms down again we close our position,” Royal London Asset Management’s head of multi-asset Trevor Greetham, told the summit.

Realised volatility in sterling has picked up in recent weeks with daily market swings rising markedly from earlier this year.

“So we’re trading between slightly underweight and more underweight depending on the volatility picture, which is a technique that actually comes from emerging-market currency trading,” he added.

Greetham said he did not rule out a “reversal of Brexit” if public opinion were to swing against a departure, giving that outcome around a 10 percent chance.

Earlier in the week, Northern Trust Asset Management told the summit the pound could relapse by almost 10 percent to as low as $1.20-$1.22 if a “no deal” Brexit became likely.

JP Morgan Asset Management offered a more positive assessment, saying it had gone “modestly long” on the currency three or four weeks ago.

Nick Gartside, the firm’s London-based international CIO for fixed income currencies and commodities, said risks to economic growth in Britain were tilted to the upside given robust global growth.

And even in "the very worst-case scenario" of Brexit negotiations, he said, sterling would only slip to the $1.20s - a modest fall from current trading levels around $1.31 GBP=D3.

($1 = 0.9896 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho and Saikat Chatterjee; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.