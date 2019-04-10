World News
British shipyard evacuated after report of a bomb on a nuclear submarine

LONDON (Reuters) - A shipyard in northern England that builds Britain’s nuclear submarines was evacuated on Wednesday after what a local news website said was a bomb warning.

“As a precaution, the Devonshire Dock Complex has been closed,” a spokeswoman for BAE Systems said. “Staff, contractors and local residents are being kept informed.”

Ambulances were on the scene.

An unidentified source told The Mail, a Barrow-in-Furness-based publication known previously as the North-West Evening Mail, that staff had been evacuated after a warning about a bomb on an Astute-class nuclear attack submarine.

