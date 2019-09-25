Tata Steel reports 'incident' at its site in south Wales

FILE PHOTO: A road sign points to the Tata steelworks in Port Talbot, Wales, June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Tata Steel said there had been an incident at its site in Port Talbot in South Wales on Wednesday but police said it did not represent a threat to the public.

“We can confirm there has been an incident at our Port Talbot site,” Tata said on Twitter. “The emergency services are currently on site and a full investigation has been launched.”

It did not give any details of what had happened but South Wales Police said it was an isolated incident.