UK fines for harmful online content in line with GDPR: minister

Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Jeremy Wright is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will impose penalties that force tech companies to “sit up and take notice” if they do not do everything reasonably practicable to stop harmful content on their platforms, the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Jeremy Wright said.

“If you look at the fines available to the Information Commissioner around the GDPR rules, that could be up to 4 percent of company’s turnover (...) we think we should be looking at something comparable here,” he told BBC TV on Monday.