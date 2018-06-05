Britain's Tesco Bank sees customers locked out by digital glitch

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesco Bank suffered a technical glitch that left customers unable to access its app or online services, the lender said on Tuesday, marking the latest in a series of disruptions of digital banking services in Britain.

Tesco Bank, owned by Britain’s biggest supermarket chain, did not immediately say what had caused the problem which started around 0930 GMT.

“We apologize to customers who are currently unable to access mobile and online banking. We are working hard to restore service and thank customers for their patience,” a spokesman for the bank said.

Customers are still able to access their accounts by calling the bank.

The disruption comes after rival TSB last month saw up to 1.9 million customers unable to access its banking services due to an outage caused by a botched IT migration.

In 2016 fraudsters stole some 2.5 million pounds ($3.34 million) from 9,000 Tesco Bank customers, in what experts said at the time was the first such mass cyber heist at a Western bank.