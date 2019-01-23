Former Tesco director Carl Rogberg cleared of fraud over 2014 scandal

Former Tesco executive Carl Rogberg makes a statement outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - A former senior director of Tesco (TSCO.L) was formally acquitted on Wednesday of fraud and false accounting at Britain’s biggest retailer in 2014.

Carl Rogberg, a former Tesco UK finance director, was tried last year along with former colleagues Christopher Bush and John Scouler. The trial was abandoned in February after Rogberg suffered a heart attack.

Bush and Scouler were acquitted in December after a retrial, the judge ruling there was no case to answer. Rogberg was removed from the re-trial indictment due to ill-health and was formally acquitted at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.

“It is a huge relief that this day has finally come,” Rogberg said in a statement.

“While I always had faith that it would, the journey here has not been an easy one. The trial has had enormous consequences on my health and exemplary career, as well as for my wife, my son, my family and my friends,” he said.

The case, brought by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), stemmed from an overstatement of Tesco’s profit forecast of more than 250 million pounds ($324 million) in 2014.