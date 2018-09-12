FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 12, 2018 / 4:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thomas Cook says has not seen full report from Egypt prosecutor on resort deaths

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British tour operator Thomas Cook said on Wednesday it had not yet seen the full report from Egypt’s public prosecutor on the deaths of two British holidaymakers in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada last month.

Earlier on Wednesday the prosecutor said that e-coli bacteria was a factor in the deaths of John Cooper, 69, and his wife Susan, 63.

“We have not yet seen the full report and we will need time for our own experts to review it,” Thomas Cook said in a statement.

“We will continue to offer every support to their daughter Kelly and the rest of their family.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.