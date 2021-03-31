UK trade minister tells G7: We must stop fragmentation of global trade

FILE PHOTO: British trade minister Liz Truss speaks to Reuters after signing a free trade agreement with Singapore, in Singapore December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pedja Stanisic/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade minister Liz Truss told a meeting of G7 counterparts that they must work more closely to stop a fragmentation of global trade that would lead to trouble, a UK official said on Wednesday.

“(Truss) said to the group that she thinks we’re at a critical juncture in global trade,” the official said.

“We need to reverse the fragmentation of global trade and get the global system and WTO working again, otherwise we risk big countries going their own way and operating outside an agreed set of rules, which always spells trouble.”