Britain's May says she wants outlines of Brexit transition period soon

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she wants Britain and the EU to agree the outlines of any transitional Brexit deal soon, but declined to say whether she was confident the details of a full trade deal will be agreed by October next year.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 10 Downing Street, London November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Giddens/Pool

“Businesses should have the comfort of knowing they will be able to operate on the same basis as they currently can during that implementation period,” May told business leaders at conference in London.