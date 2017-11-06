FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's May says she wants outlines of Brexit transition period soon
Sections
Featured
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Saudi Arabia
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Man arrested in assault on Senator Rand Paul, released
Politics
Man arrested in assault on Senator Rand Paul, released
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 6, 2017 / 10:45 AM / in an hour

Britain's May says she wants outlines of Brexit transition period soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she wants Britain and the EU to agree the outlines of any transitional Brexit deal soon, but declined to say whether she was confident the details of a full trade deal will be agreed by October next year.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 10 Downing Street, London November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Giddens/Pool

“Businesses should have the comfort of knowing they will be able to operate on the same basis as they currently can during that implementation period,” May told business leaders at conference in London.

Reporting by William James, writing by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.