FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 minutes ago
London's Holborn underground station reopens after evacuation
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Kim holds off on Guam missile plan
North Korea
Kim holds off on Guam missile plan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
japan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
Energy & Environment
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 15, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 3 minutes ago

London's Holborn underground station reopens after evacuation

1 Min Read

London Underground workers stand outside Holborn Station, that was closed following a fire alert, in central London Britain August 15, 2017.Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - London's Holborn underground station closed briefly on Tuesday after overheating equipment on a train filled a platform with smoke.

The fire service said it had sent two fire engines and 10 firefighters to the station.

"It was an overheated compressor on a train not a fire," London Fire Brigade said a statement.

A witness on a train at the station said smoke filled one of the carriages.

"There was a fire alert on a westbound Central line train," a spokesman for London's transport operator said. "We are investigating the cause."

The fire service said it dealt with the incident in under 50 minutes.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, Sarah Mills, Kate Holton, Paul Sandle, Michael Holden and Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.