World News
November 22, 2019 / 9:42 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

London Canary Wharf underground station closed due to dust and faulty fan

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People walk through the Canary Wharf financial district of London, Britain, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s Canary Wharf and Canada Water underground train stations were closed on Friday when a faulty fan left dust on the platforms, the city’s transport operator said.

British transport police said the incident was not a security or police matter.

“It appears a fan in the tunnel has malfunctioned, leading to excess dust in the platform,” a spokesman for Transport for London said.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, Kevin Coombs, Costas Pitas, William Schomberg and Kate Holton, writing by Guy Faulconbridge

