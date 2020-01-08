Finablr says ransomware behind Travelex cyberattack, no financial hit to group

(Reuters) - Finablr Plc said on Wednesday its foreign exchange firm Travelex had confirmed that a software virus that forced it to take its systems offline at the end of December was a ransomware known as Sodinokibi.

Travelex had contained the spread of the ransomware, also known as REvil, United Arab Emirates-based payment solutions business Finablr said, adding that it does not currently anticipate any material financial impact for the group.