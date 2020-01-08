World News
January 8, 2020 / 7:27 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Finablr says ransomware behind Travelex cyberattack, no financial hit to group

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Finablr Plc said on Wednesday its foreign exchange firm Travelex had confirmed that a software virus that forced it to take its systems offline at the end of December was a ransomware known as Sodinokibi.

Travelex had contained the spread of the ransomware, also known as REvil, United Arab Emirates-based payment solutions business Finablr said, adding that it does not currently anticipate any material financial impact for the group.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
