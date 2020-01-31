Ransomware-hit Travelex says it has recovered its UK website

FILE PHOTO: A passenger walks past a Travelex currency exchange at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

(Reuters) - Travelex's UK website is now back online, the currency service provider said in an update here enabling customers to order travel money cash for store collection or home delivery, almost a month after a crippling ransomware attack.

However, not all of its services were up and running on the website, the company, owned by payments firm Finablr Plc (FINF.L), said in the update here dated Thursday.

The cyber attack had forced the company to take all its systems offline, causing chaos for New Year holidaymakers and business travellers seeking online currency services.