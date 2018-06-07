TSB chairman says embattled CEO has 'full support' of board

LONDON (Reuters) - TSB Chairman Richard Meddings said on Thursday that the bank’s Chief Executive Paul Pester had the full support of the TSB board, after lawmakers called on them to urgently consider the CEO’s position following a severe IT crisis at the bank.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed outside a branch of the TSB bank in central London March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

“We recognize that we still have areas where we need to improve performance for our customers and we do not underestimate these remaining issues,” Meddings wrote to the Treasury Select Committee, responding to a letter sent by its chair Nicky Morgan to him earlier on Thursday.

“The important point is that this progress has been achieved under the leadership of Paul Pester, who continues to have the full support of the TSB Board.”