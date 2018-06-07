FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 7, 2018 / 7:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TSB chairman says embattled CEO has 'full support' of board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - TSB Chairman Richard Meddings said on Thursday that the bank’s Chief Executive Paul Pester had the full support of the TSB board, after lawmakers called on them to urgently consider the CEO’s position following a severe IT crisis at the bank.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed outside a branch of the TSB bank in central London March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

“We recognize that we still have areas where we need to improve performance for our customers and we do not underestimate these remaining issues,” Meddings wrote to the Treasury Select Committee, responding to a letter sent by its chair Nicky Morgan to him earlier on Thursday.

“The important point is that this progress has been achieved under the leadership of Paul Pester, who continues to have the full support of the TSB Board.”

Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Lawrence White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.