Britain's TSB bank working to fix problem with app, online banking

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s TSB bank apologized on Monday after some customers were unable to access their bank accounts online, saying it was working as fast as possible to fix the problems.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed outside a branch of the TSB bank in central London March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

“We are currently experiencing large volumes of customers accessing our mobile app and internet banking which is leading to some intermittent issues with people accessing our services,” TSB said in a statement.

“We are really sorry for the inconvenience this is causing our customers and want them to know we are working as hard and as fast as we can to resolve this problem.”

It gave no further details on how many customers had been affected.