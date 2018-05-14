Eastern Mediterranean faces security threat from Cyprus operations, Turkey's Erdogan says

LONDON (Reuters) - The eastern Mediterranean region will face a sustained security threat if Cyprus continues unilateral operations there, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaks at Chatham House in central London, Britain May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Erdogan, on an official visit to Britain, made the comment in a speech at the Chatham House think tank in London. Turkey and Cyprus’s internationally recognized Greek Cypriot government have been locked in a public dispute over overlapping claims of jurisdiction for offshore oil and gas research.