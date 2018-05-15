UK to raise human rights during Turkish president's visit

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise human rights issues at talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in London later on Tuesday, her spokesman said.

“Our close relationship with Turkey allows us to have frank discussions and you can expect the prime minister to discuss human rights when they speak later today,” the spokesman told reporters,

He added that they would discuss how to build cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism, migration, regional stability and trade.