May 15, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK to raise human rights during Turkish president's visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise human rights issues at talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in London later on Tuesday, her spokesman said.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to greet the President of Panama Juan Carlos Varela outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“Our close relationship with Turkey allows us to have frank discussions and you can expect the prime minister to discuss human rights when they speak later today,” the spokesman told reporters,

He added that they would discuss how to build cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism, migration, regional stability and trade.

Reporting Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James

