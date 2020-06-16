Top UK bank lobbyist resigns over 2008 remarks about businesswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior British bank lobbyist has resigned over comments made in 2008 about businesswoman Amanda Staveley, who arranged billions of pounds of rescue financing for Barclays (BARC.L) at the height of the credit crisis.

Stephen Jones, who is expected to give evidence in a $2 billion London court battle between Staveley and Barclays next month, offered his resignation as chief executive of UK Finance on Tuesday and the board accepted, according to a statement.

“Stephen has rightly acknowledged that the comments he made in 2008 were inappropriate and do not meet the standards expected of leaders in our industry,” said UK Finance’s chairman Bob Wigley.

“He has characteristically taken a difficult personal decision in the interest of UK Finance and the industry and we accept his decision.”