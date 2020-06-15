UK coastguards locate wreckage of U.S. fighter plane, pilot missing

LONDON (Reuters) - British coastguards have located the wreckage of a U.S. fighter plane that crashed off the coast of northeast England on Monday but the pilot is still missing, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement.

“Search efforts by Her Majesty’s Coastguard have located wreckage from the downed F-15C Eagle and recovery efforts are underway. The pilot is still missing, and search and rescue efforts continue,” the statement said.