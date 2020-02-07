Diplomat Karen Pierce appointed as UK’s new ambassador to U.S

FILE PHOTO: Karen Pierce, Britain's Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the U.N. Security Council briefing on implementation of the resolution that endorsed the Iran nuclear deal at the United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has named career diplomat Karen Pierce as its new ambassador to the United States, the first woman to hold the post, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Friday.

Pierce replaces Kim Darroch who resigned last July after U.S. President Donald Trump labelled him “stupid” and “wacky” following the release of confidential memos he had written in which he branded the U.S. president’s administration inept.