UK foreign minister Raab raises crash case with Pompeo

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday he was disappointed by a U.S. decision to let a diplomat’s wife who was involved in a fatal car crash use diplomatic immunity to leave Britain.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August after a road collision near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire in central England that is used by the United States.

“The Foreign Secretary spoke with Secretary Pompeo today to discuss a range of issues including Brexit, Hong Kong, Syria, Iran and the case of Harry Dunn where he reiterated his disappointment with the U.S. decision and urged them to reconsider,” a Foreign Office spokesman said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said the British leader would make a call to U.S. President Donald Trump to raise the case if necessary.