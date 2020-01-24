Britain scolds United States over refusal to extradite diplomat's wife

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Friday scolded the United States for refusing to extradite a U.S. diplomat’s wife who was involved in a car crash that killed a British teenager.

“I called the U.S. Ambassador earlier to express the government’s disappointment about this decision,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“We feel this amounts to a denial of justice, and we believe Anne Sacoolas should return to the UK,” Raab said. “We are now urgently considering our options.”

Dunn’s family has said Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash near an air force base in central England used by the U.S. military.