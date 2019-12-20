U.S. State Dept says UK decision to charge diplomat's wife disappointing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said the decision on Friday by British prosecutors to charge a U.S. diplomat’s wife with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash in central England in August was disappointing and unhelpful.

“We are disappointed by today’s announcement and fear that it will not bring a resolution closer,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“The United States has been clear that, at the time the accident occurred, and for the duration of her stay in the UK, the driver in this case had status that conferred diplomatic immunities.”