UK police to interview U.S. diplomat's wife about fatal crash

LONDON (Reuters) - British police officers will travel to the United States to interview the wife of a U.S. diplomat who was given diplomatic immunity after her alleged involvement in a car crash which killed a British teenager.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire, central England, used by the U.S. military.

Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the accident, setting off a diplomatic tug-of-war between London and Washington over whether she should return to face investigation.

“The suspect has cooperated fully with the police and with the authorities,” Nick Adderley, chief constable of Northamptonshire Police, told reporters.

“She has also requested to be interviewed by British police officers, under caution, in the United States.”

Adderley said that once visas were arranged for officers they would be traveling to the U.S. to interview the suspect.

On Monday, foreign minister Dominic Raab told parliament Britain was reviewing the rules which govern diplomatic immunity arrangements for U.S. personnel at the air force base.

President Donald Trump met Dunn’s parents earlier this month in Washington, saying their meeting was “sad” but “beautiful.” In a subsequent interview, the family said they felt pressure to allow Sacoolas to join the session.