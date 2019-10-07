UK urges U.S. to reconsider immunity for diplomat's wife: PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain urged the United States on Monday to reconsider its decision to let a U.S. diplomat’s wife who was involved in a fatal car crash to use her diplomatic immunity to leave Britain.

“The details of this case are extremely concerning and the Foreign Secretary has discussed it with the U.S. ambassador. The justice process should be allowed to take place and we urge the U.S. to reconsider their decision,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said.

Harry Dunn, 19, died after a road collision near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire in central England that is used by the United States.