UK's Raab presses U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo on road death case

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday and discussed the case of Briton Harry Dunn, who was killed in a road accident involving a U.S. diplomat’s wife.

Raab raised concerns about the case and said he would continue to press for the diplomat’s wife, Anne Sacoolas, to cooperate fully with the British judicial process, a foreign office spokeswoman said .

The two also discussed NATO and other foreign policy issues, the spokeswoman said.