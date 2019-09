U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper holds his first news conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper will visit London on Friday for meetings with top British officials, the country’s ambassador in London said on Wednesday.

“No other military partnership in the world comes close to U.S.-UK cooperation on defense,” said Ambassador Woody Johnson.