FILE PHOTO: A State Department employee adjusts flags before a cancelled bi-lateral photo between U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson at the State Department in Washington, U.S. March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government has begun the process of recruiting a new ambassador to the United States to replace the last one who resigned in the summer after he branded President Donald Trump’s administration inept.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a job advert has been posted on an internal government website and he believes the candidate can be recruited from within the civil service.