Britain supports family of Harry Dunn in U.S. damages case

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, parents of British teen Harry Dunn who was killed in a car crash on his motorcycle, allegedly by the wife of an American diplomat, walk out after an interview in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain supports the family of Harry Dunn as it seeks damages against U.S. diplomat’s wife Anne Sacoolas in the United States, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

Sacoolas was involved in a car crash that killed British teenager Dunn in 2019. She left Britain shortly after the accident claiming diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution. The U.S. refused to extradite her last year.

“We support the family seeking justice for the loss of Harry,” Raab told the BBC.