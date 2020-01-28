UK's Johnson tells Trump on Huawei that collaboration is needed to diversify market

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he listens to students solving maths questions during his visit to the Department of Mathematics at King's Maths School, part of King's College London University, in central London, Britain January 27, 2020. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Trump on Tuesday that countries should work together to break the dominance of a small number of companies after Britain granted Chinese firm Huawei [HWT.UL] a limited role in its 5G mobile network.

“The Prime Minister underlined the importance of like-minded countries working together to diversify the market and break the dominance of a small number of companies,” a spokesperson at Johnson’s Downing Street office said in a statement.