Intelligence sharing will not be put at risk by Huawei decision-UK's Raab

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said intelligence sharing would not be jeopardized by Tuesday’s decision to allow China’s Huawei [HWT.UL] a role in building the country’s 5G telecoms network.

“GCHQ have confirmed categorically that how we construct our 5G and full fibre public telecoms networks has nothing to do with how we will share classified data,” Raab told lawmakers on Tuesday, referring to the British surveillance agency.

“Intelligence sharing will not be put at risk or would ever be put at risk by this government.”