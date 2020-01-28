Technology News
U.S. laments UK decision allowing Huawei a limited 5G role: aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is disappointed by the United Kingdom’s decision to grant Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei a limited role in its 5G mobile network, a senior Trump administration official said on Tuesday.

“There is no safe option for untrusted vendors to control any part of a 5G network. We look forward to working with the UK on a way forward that results in the exclusion of untrusted vendor components from 5G networks,” the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

