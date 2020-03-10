UK government defeats lawmaker rebellion over Huawei

LONDON (Reuters) - The government defeated a rebellion in parliament by lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party over the role of Chinese technology company Huawei in the development of Britain’s 5G networks.

Rebel Conservative lawmakers had proposed a change to the Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill, which would have required Huawei to have been eliminated from the country’s 5G networks by Dec. 31 2022. Parliament rejected the amendment, with the government winning the vote by 306 to 282.