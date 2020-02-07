White House adviser says UK's 5G actions won't hinder trade deal

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo is seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain’s decision to eschew U.S. concerns and grant China-based Huawei Technologies HWT.UL a limited role in its 5G network will not hinder efforts to reach a U.S.-UK trade deal, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

“We will be working with our British cousins on 5G. We think we can work with them and show them options. We’d love to do a free trade agreement,” Kudlow told Fox Business Network in an interview.