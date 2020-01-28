Huawei decision could "greatly complicate" a U.S.-Britain free trade agreement: Graham

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) delivers an opening statement prior to hearing testimony from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing "Examining the Inspector General's report on alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA)" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain’s decision to give Chinese telecoms giant Huawei [HWT.UL] a limited role in building its 5G networks could greatly complicate a free trade agreement with the United States and jeapordize intelligence sharing with one of its closest allies, Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday.

“This decision has the potential to jeopardize US-UK intelligence sharing agreements and could greatly complicate a US-UK free trade agreement. I hope the British government will reconsider its decision,” Graham said in a tweet.